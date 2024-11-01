Spain: Flood survivors call for help, local govt criticised

More horrors continue to emerge from the debris and ubiquitous layers of mud left by the walls of water that produced Spain's deadliest natural disaster in living memory.

Residents of Massanassa in the Valencia region located in the kingdom's north, were calling for assistance of Thursday (Oct. 31). The floods have killed at least 158 people.

“What people need is food, because we understand that all the material losses are not important next to saving our lives, when we look at other people that have lost their lives", sociologist Antonio said.

"We still don’t know how neighbours and acquaintances have been lost. We need drinkable water.”

An unknown number of people are still missing, and more victims could be found.

Spain PM said EU member states have stepped up to offer resources.

AEMET, Spain's national weather service has issued amber rainfall warnings for Friday (Nov. 1st) for areas in the Valencia and Castellón regions, where many communities are still reeling from the floods.

Survivors of the worst natural disaster to hit Spain this century awoke to scenes of devastation after villages were wiped out by flash floods.

More than 1,700 soldiers have joined emergency workers. Thousands have lost the fruit of a lifetime's work