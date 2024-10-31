Spain: Rescue operations continue following devastating floods

Residents of Valencia woke up to scenes of devastation on Thursday, after villages were wiped out by monstrous flash floods that have claimed at least 155 lives.

The death toll is expected to rise further as search efforts continue with an unknown number of people still missing.

It is the worst natural disaster to hit Spain this century, with scenes eerily similar to damage left by a hurricane or tsunami.

Wrecked cars and trucks piled up along the highways, and a thick layer of mud covered many streets, as Spanish military personnel worked to clear flooded areas.

Over a thousand soldiers joined local emergency workers to search for bodies and survivors.

Thousands of people were left without water and electricity and parts of the region were isolated as roads were cut off and train lines disrupted.

Spain’s government declared three days of mourning starting Thursday.