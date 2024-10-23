Scientists says climate change has worsened deadly flooding in Africa

Human-caused climate change increased the intensity of seasonal rain cross the Niger and Lake Chad basins this year resulting in devastating flooding, a team of international scientists said in a study published on Wednesday.

Researchers at the World Weather Attribution (WWA) initiative said floods in Chad, Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria, and Sudan led to the loss of more than 2,000 lives and displaced millions of people.

The rains also overwhelmed dams in Nigeria and Sudan.

The WWA found that this year’s rains were five to twenty per cent more intense across Niger and the Lake Chad basins, which borders four of the five countries.

Scientists said these spells of intense summer rainfall have become the new normal because of climate change and will occur annually if global warming continues.

They added that the impact of these now common extreme floods has been exacerbated by poverty, rapid urbanisation, and water management issues.

In addition, conflict has created a crisis in the region with millions displaced in Chad, Nigeria, and Sudan, living in makeshift shelters and at higher risk when extreme rainfall triggers flooding.

The group noted that the severe flooding from June to September hit what was already a vulnerable region and significantly deepened the complex humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

This strained the capability of aid organisations and government bodies to respond to the situation.

The WWA said the region needs to prepare for much heavier rainfall events than those observed in 2024, and must urgently improve water management and reduce vulnerability.

Scientists called for more investment in early warning systems and upgrades to dams in the region, and for rich nations to contribute "meaningful finance" to help.

The also urged delegates at the United Nation’s COP29 climate summit, taking place in Azerbaijan next month, to take action to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

They are by far the largest contributor to global climate change, accounting for over 75 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions.