How Algeria's rail expansion is shaping its future

Algeria is on track to triple its rail network by 2030 to boost national economic growth and regional connectivity.

With more than 5,000 kilometres of rail already in service, new lines such as the Kenchela-Constantine line are providing faster travel, connecting communities and creating economic opportunities.

This expansion integrates strategic freight and passenger lines, reducing road congestion and improving access to remote areas.

Algeria's investments are paving the way for a more connected future, where rail is a driver of both sustainable transport and economic development.