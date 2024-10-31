How Algeria's rail expansion is shaping its future

-
Copyright © africanewseuronews
Algeria
Algeria is on track to triple its rail network by 2030 to boost national economic growth and regional connectivity.
With more than 5,000 kilometres of rail already in service, new lines such as the Kenchela-Constantine line are providing faster travel, connecting communities and creating economic opportunities.
This expansion integrates strategic freight and passenger lines, reducing road congestion and improving access to remote areas.
Algeria's investments are paving the way for a more connected future, where rail is a driver of both sustainable transport and economic development.
01:55
Uganda invests $3 billion in new railway system for efficient transport
Go to video
Algeria, Mali dissension laid bare after UN speech
01:45
At least 50 dead as boat capsizes on lake in eastern Congo
Go to video
Over 100 people missing after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
Go to video
Algeria introduces visa for Moroccans as mistrust grows between the neighbors
01:28
After pager explosions, Lebanese doctors warn against an escalation of the conflict