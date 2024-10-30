Kenya's supreme court reinstates 2023 finance law after appeals court nullification

Kenya's Supreme Court overturned an appeals court decision on Tuesday that had nullified the 2023 finance law, a victory for President William Ruto's administration. The government had been relying on the 2023 law to continue tax collection after withdrawing this year's finance bill due to widespread protests.

The Supreme Court stated, "We hereby set aside the Court of Appeal's finding declaring the entire Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional."

The 2023 finance law, which included increased fuel taxes, a housing levy, and higher top income tax rates, triggered opposition-led protests and unrest, leading to over 60 deaths in June and July. In response, Ruto withdrew this year's bill, delaying an International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursement. Ruto maintains the tax hikes are crucial for funding development and addressing Kenya's debt.

The IMF's executive board is set to review the new funding tranche on Wednesday, following Kenya's compliance with the Fund's requirements.