Critically-endangered bongo antelope calf born in British safari park

A critically-endangered has been born in captivity at a safari park in England, marking a hugely important step in global conservation.

The antelope is critically endangered and it is believed there are fewer than a 100 of them left in the wild.

After years of poaching, it’s estimated that the colourful species, which lives in forested areas of Kenya, could be extinct within two decades.

His birth marks first bongo calf to be born at Britain’s Woburn Safari Park in over 10 years, and for the moment, he is enjoying one-on-one time with his mom.

But the new addition already has a heavy weight on his shoulders. It is hoped he will travel to another wildlife collection and start a breeding group of his own.