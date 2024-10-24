DRC: President announces creation of commission to oversee Constitutional revision

Does the Democratic Republic of Congo need a new Constitution?

President Felix Tshisekedi is of this opinion. He announced Wednesday (Oct. 23) "a commission will be set up next year to work on the matter."

Speaking to to crowds of supporters in Kisangani, in the country's north-east, Tshisekedi said the current Constitution had "weaknesses" and was not "tailored to the realities of the country."

The president who is serving his second and last term under the 2006 Constitution, cited the delayed formation of the government and provincial assemblies, he claimed, are torn apart by "selfish interests".

In fact the late swearing in ceremony of the government, nearly 6 months after the president was re-elected stems from the tractation withion the ruling coalition. The different parties wanted to be representated i nteh government. Over 50 ministers wrok under Judith SUMINWA TULUKA, the DRC's first female Premier.

Ancient call

The revision of the fundamental law has been the call of the ruling coalition for weeks.

The Secretary general of the UDPS, the president's party said in early October that the late leader of the party Etienne Tshisekedi had recommended a revision of the Constituon.

But the matter is divisive in the country.

Opposition figures have warned against what they view as a scheme by Tshisekedi to remain in power.

The 61-year Felix Tshisekedi said "a change regarding the presidential term" had nothing to do with him. Adding it was the concern of the people.

The 2006 Constitution is the DRC's third fundamental law adopted through referendum. The text was one of the objectives of the 2003 government of national Unity.

It was last revised in 2011.