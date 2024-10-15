Protesters in eastern DRC denounce Rwanda and rebel negotiations

Chants and slogans expressed frustration and anger against Rwanda, accused of supporting the M23 rebels. Hundreds of demonstrators from Butembo, in eastern DRC, took to the streets this Tuesday to show their support for the Congolese armed forces and, above all, to oppose any negotiations with the rebels.

"We stand behind them, we support them, and we call on them to launch offensives. From today, we intend to work with them to fight the enemy. Our regions are occupied, and that is why we are asking them. We also ask them to reject any order to withdraw without justification, especially politically motivated messages," said Frank Mukendi, a protester.

This anger erupted as the DRC and Rwanda continue negotiations in Luanda to try to resolve the conflict in the region.

"Rwanda claims every day that there are FDLR members in the DRC and that we need to track them down. That’s Rwanda’s daily argument, but I see it as a total distraction, which is why we keep asking our government to support our republican army, the FARDC, for lasting peace," said Muhindo Shafi, a member of civil society.

The demonstrators also denounced massacres carried out by the terrorist group ADF in North Kivu, massacres that have been ongoing since October 2014. According to civil society, there have already been more than 17,000 deaths.

"We are being massacred in Beni, in the Lubero territory. We say enough is enough. Provide all necessary means to the FARDC so they can strike against the M23 and ADF rebels. Today, I am protesting to say no to negotiations," said Rose Kahavu, a protester.

Operations are underway in the area involving both the Congolese and Ugandan armies, but these efforts have yet to put an end to the violence. On Sunday, October 13, during a meeting with Ugandan officers, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi gave clear instructions to strengthen military cooperation between the DRC and Uganda to eradicate insecurity in this region.