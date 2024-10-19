Mbemba's comeback: a symbolic gesture or a tactical move?

For the first time since his suspension in mid-July, Chancel Mbemba the Congolese defender has been brought back into the professional squad.

OM revealed this news on Thursday by sharing a video on its social media platforms.

Mbemba, who had been side-lined throughout the summer and away for an extended period, is now back in the fold.

Fresh off an international break where he captained his national team to two victories over Tanzania, he has re-joined his (few) former teammates and met several new players of Olympique de Marseille.

At a press conference on Friday, OM coach Roberto De Zerbi addressed the situation regarding Mbemba indicating that no miracles should be expected for Mbemba.

This decision seems more about appearances than a genuine intention to rely on the Congolese international for the remainder of the season.

This means the defender's future in the club remains uncertain.