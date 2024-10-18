Suicide bomber at café in Mogadishu claims seven lives

An explosion impacted a restaurant facing the camp, where Somali soldiers and police officers were stationed.

At least seven people were killed and six others were injured at a Café located near a police training facility in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia after a Suicide bomber set off an unknown device as reported by the police on Thursday.

The police stated that victims included both officers and civilians who were having tea outside the General Kaahiye Police Academy on Thursday.

Deeqsan Ahmed, eyewitness and attack survivor said, "There were people who found the suicide bomber suspicious due to the item he was carrying, questioning his intentions. After they voiced their worries, he blew himself up.”

The attack was claimed by al-Shabab, a group linked to al-Qaeda, in a statement posted on its affiliated website.

The assault on Thursday occurred two months following an attack on a public beach in Mogadishu that resulted in 37 fatalities.