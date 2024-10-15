Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Italy transfers first group of asylum seekers to Albania as part of controversial deal

FILE - Migrants wait to be transferred from Lampedusa Island, Italy, Sept. 15, 2023. Albania has agreed to host two migrant processing centers on its territory   -  
Copyright © africanews
Valeria Ferraro/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Italy

Italy's interior ministry announced on Monday that it is transferring a first group of migrants to Albania, where Giorgia Meloni's far-right government opened two centres it plans to use to process thousands of male migrants.

The ship, carrying 10 men from Bangladesh and 6 from Egypt, left the island of Lampedusa, and is expected to arrive in Albania on Wednesday.

Those on board were rescued at sea after setting off from Libya.

The two centres in Albania will ultimately be used to accommodate 880 migrants at a time, according to Italian officials.

The five-year deal, signed in 2023, requests Albania to accommodate up to 3,000 male migrants while Italy handles their asylum claims. Women, children, and vulnerable people will still be taken to Italy.

It was endorsed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but has been denounced by human rights groups, who say it sets a dangerous precedent.

The centres will be run by Italy, with Albanian guards providing external security. They will cost Rome 670 million euros over the course of the five years.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..