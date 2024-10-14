Portable ultrasound devices revolutionize maternal care in Kenya

Portable ultrasound devices are changing the landscape of maternal healthcare in Kenya's remote villages, allowing for earlier identification of pregnancy complications.

This crucial technology is improving the health of both mothers and infants, providing new hope for marginalized populations.

Namunyak Tajiri, a 37-year-old mother of nine from a remote village in Namanga, faces challenges in accessing health facilities.

Now pregnant with twins, she feels more optimistic than ever because she can use prenatal services with the help of portable ultrasound device.

Her previous pregnancies faced challenges, and her third ended in heartbreak when she lost one of her twins.

Launched in November 2020, the UNFPA mobile ultrasound program has trained many midwives and screened more than 2,500 women in Kajiado, Migori, Homabay, and Kisii counties.

The devices are offered for free, helping midwives to spot pregnancy complications early and significantly reducing the risk of maternal and infant deaths.

Dorothy Kwamboka, a nurse at Namanga Health Centre laments that,"We have women who come from very far, so transport is a big issue. So it forces us to go with the portable machine there even though sometimes we can go there, if you have so many mothers, due to electricity problems, you are unable to do many (scans). And then again, financial constraints, there are those who say maybe they are not able to pay."

Portable ultrasound technology delivers essential medical assistance, especially in locations where healthcare access is limited and cultural attitudes may prevent pregnant women from seeking hospital visits for prenatal check-ups.

Kwamboka notes that community health volunteers have played a key role in changing perceptions among pregnant women.

Thanks to its portable design, the device has greatly improved midwifery services, allowing midwives to reach remote areas and deliver critical care to women who live far from medical centers.

They emphasize the significance of scans and the advantages of early planning to prevent complications.

According to Pilar Molina, who specializes in Sexual and Reproductive Health and serves as the UNFPA Deputy Representative for Kenya, Africa is struggling to meet maternal mortality targets for several reasons.

She points out the critical issues of adolescent pregnancy and child marriage.

The introduction of new technology can be highly beneficial, as it aids in detecting complications in likely high-risk pregnancies, allowing for timely referrals and the necessary level of care.

An ultrasound scan costs Ksh 500 ($3) for patients, identical to the price in public hospitals, while private hospitals charge about Ksh 1500.

The facility is capable of performing up to three scans per day when adequately staffed.

Pregnant women are given information regarding the positions of the baby and placenta, which assists in deciding between a normal delivery and a caesarean section.

Additionally, medics can spot issues like breech positions early and identify the baby's gender.

Ongoing education for women, men, and children about the significance of prenatal care enhances maternal and infant health outcomes in these communities.

The UNFPA indicates that in Kenya, 355 women die from pregnancy-related causes for every 100,000 live births.

This results in approximately 5,000 women and girls losing their lives each year from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth.