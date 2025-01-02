Gaza - Palestinian statistics bureau says Gaza's population decreased by 6%

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, known as the PCBS, estimates that Gaza’s population has decreased by about 6% since the start of Israel’s war.

The decline of about 160,000 people puts the enclave’s current population at 2.1 million

The Palestinian state institution says more than 55,000 people are presumed dead.

The figures include Gaza’s Health ministry stats which confirm more than 45,000 dead, as well as 10,000 others who remain missing.

The burau also estimates that around 100,000 Palestinian fled from Gaza at various points since the beginning of the war.

Israel claims these numbers are fabricated, but they match estimates released by the UN’s humanitarian affairs office.

The PCBS slammed Israel for its continued aggression against the Gaza strip, and the deliberate wiping of its population.

International human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch accuse Israel of committing a genocide against the Palestinian people.

They also accused it of manufacturing a humanitarian catastrophe.

The UN says almost all of Gaza’s population have been internally displaced, some multiple times, and are at risk of starvation.