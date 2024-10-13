Israeli army presses for broader evacuation of northern Gaza

The Israeli military renewed Saturday (Oct. 12) orders for Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip to leave their shelters.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces told Gazans to evacuate to Muwasi, a packed area in the south of the Strip designated as a humanitarian zone.

For most of the past week, fighting with Palestinian militants centred in and around Jabaliya, in Gaza's north, with Israeli war jets and artillery pounding the area.

According to media reports, scores of peopel were killed.

The IDF also reportedly ordered the three main hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate patients and medical staff.

The Director of the Nursing Department at Kamal Edwan hospital lamented over teh destruction on Wednesday (Oct. 09).

"Al-Nasr Children's Hospital is the largest hospital providing services to children. It is completely destroyed and cannot be restored due to the extent of the destruction."

The UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel released a report on Thursday (Oct. 11) in which it found Israel “perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system”.

Israel's has rejected the findings.

Its war on the enclave has killed 42,227 people and wounded over 98,464.