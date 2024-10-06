Presidential election: voting in tunisia ends

Tunisians headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the country's presidential election, which analysts say President Kais Saied looks set to win.

With most of his challengers in prison or barred from running, Saied is accused of suppressing political competition.

Only two other candidates were given the go ahead by the electoral commission to run against Saied, leaving some Tunisians feeling apathetic about the vote, but not for those who cast their ballots.

“It’s a duty. You have to understand that. Just now I called my daughter, I told her to bring her kids – because she doesn’t live here, she’s in another neighborhood – to teach her children about this duty as citizens of this country.”

In light of the commission's decision, the opposition called for a boycott of the vote.

But some in the country who hope that the elecion will bring about positive change, do not agree with abstaining from the vote.

“Not to vote is not a solution, on the contrary, voting is a positive response. People must come out and vote to show that the Tunisian people participate in these elections and Tunisia can be better over the next five years.”

Almost 10 million Tunisians were eligible to vote on Sunday, but with the calls for a boycott, voter turnout remains to be seen.