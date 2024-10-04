Clashes erupt during public forum over an impeachment motion against Kenya's VP

Supporters and opponents of Kenya's deputy president clashed Friday at public forums over an impeachment motion against him, which was introduced in parliament by the ruling alliance this week.

Rigathi Gachagua is accused of supporting anti-government protests in June and of being involved in corruption and other irregularities, charges he denies.

A motion for the impeachment of Gachagua was proposed in parliament on Tuesday and Kenyans were given until Friday to fill out public participation forms at their constituencies.

Public forums are being held across the country to discuss the impeachment.

In the capital, Nairobi, a public forum at the Bomas of Kenya turned violent as supporters of President William Ruto clashed with those supporting Gachagua.

Chairs were thrown in the auditorium and an activist Morara Kebaso, known for exposing stalled government projects, said he had been injured.

In Nyandarua county, opponents were called out as being traitors and were chased out of the community hall.

The senate is expected to hear the impeachment motion on Tuesday next week.