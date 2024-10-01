African migrants, refugees continue to seek way to Europe - Security Council

The United Nations says it has registered more than 350,000 Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers protections in North Africa so far this year, with 97,000 migrants entering Libya since last April.

"It is important to highlight that the challenges do not start in North Africa. A holistic cross-regional response is required that starts at the root of the journeys.," said Sivanka Dhanapala, the director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Overall, Dhanapala says that between January and August this year, It is estimated that over 134,000 refugees and migrants departed by sea from north and West Africa towards Europe, a slight decrease from the previous year.

Par Liljert , the director of the International Organization for Migration also briefed the council, saying that acknowledge the factors that drive individuals to leave their homes and the severe challenges of navigating migration routes is one of today;'s pressing issues that needs "firm and urgent action."