Somalia's PM to Ethiopia: Somalia has 'rights to defend its territorial integrity'

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Friday, Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre slammed Ethiopia over its deal with the self-declared republic of Somaliland to lease a strip of coastline, agreed earlier this year.

Somaliland's independence has not been internationally recognised, and Somalia has denounced the deal as violating its sovereignty.

On Friday, Abdi Barre said, 'Somali ports have always been accessible for Ethiopia's legitimate commercial activities, reflecting our commitment to regional trade and cooperation. However, Ethiopia's aggressive maneuvers, including its controversial agreement with one of our regional administration, undermines Somali sovereignty and embolden secessionist movements, threatening our national unity.'

He accused the deal of serving as 'propaganda for terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab who exploit Ethiopian provocations to recruit and radicalize vulnerable individuals.'

Earlier this year, Somalia expelled the Ethiopian ambassador due to the dispute, marking an escalation in diplomatic tensions in the region.