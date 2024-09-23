38 confirmed dead following coal mine blast in eastern Iran

Authorities in Iran say a sudden leak of methane gas led to a blast over the weekend which has left at least 38 dead.

Another 14 are still believed to be trapped below grounf at a privately owned mine in Tabas, eastern Iran.

Survivors interviewed by Iranian state television, still smudged in coal dust, described chaotic scenes after the blast.

“We were in the mine, working. Suddenly there was some smoke rising ... then I noticed I had difficulty breathing," said one miner who was not identified by state TV. "I jumped off from the workshop and I scrambled until I reached somewhere (safe). My friends (remained) in there.”

The blast struck the coal mine on Saturday night (Sep. 21).

On Sunday (Sep. 22), weeping miners stood alongside mine cars that brought up the bodies of their colleagues, covered in coal dust. Bodies recovered so far showed no signs of blast injuries, suggesting many of the workers died from the gas leak.

Authorities said mine gas checks the night of the incident did not show any leakage before the explosion.

It wasn't immediately clear what safety procedures were in place at the privately owned Tabas Parvadeh 5 mine, operated by Mandanjoo Co. The firm could not be reached for comment.

Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, preparing to travel to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, said Sunday that he ordered all efforts be made to rescue those trapped and aid their families. He also said an investigation into the explosion had begun.

Oil-producing Iran is rich in a variety of minerals.