Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria Gasoline tanker explosion kills 90, injures 50 - Police

Nigeria Gasoline tanker explosion kills 90, injures 50 - Police
People gather near the site of an explosion in Lagos, Nigeria. Sunday March 15, 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

More than 90 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a gasoline tanker overturned in Nigeria and sparked an explosion as dozens of people rushed to the vehicle to scoop up the fuel, police said Wednesday.

The explosion occurred past midnight in Jigawa state's Majiya town after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling on a highway close to a university, police spokesperson Lawan Adam said.

Deadly tanker accidents are common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where traffic regulations are not strictly enforced in many places and there is a lack of alternatives such as an efficient railway system to transport cargo.

It is also common for people to salvage fuel after such accidents, especially with Nigeria's soaring fuel prices.

Residents who heard about the latest accident rushed to the scene and were scooping up fuel, “sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” Adam said.

Videos that appeared to be from the scene showed a massive fire stretching across the entire area, with what appeared to be bodies littered at the scene.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..