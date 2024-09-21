Iran shows off latest missiles and drones during army parade

A show of force designed to project power.

Iran's armed forces have held a parade annually since 1980. But this year's event takes on special importance and symbolism given the high tensions in the region prompted by Israel's war on Gaza

During the parade, Tehran displayed its latest missiles and drones, including the Shahed 136B drone and the Fattah hypersonic missile.

An older version of the Shahed drone has been reportedly used by Russia during its war with Ukraine.

President Masoud Pezeshkian appealed for unity in his address to the crowds.

"If we are united, if we join hands, Israel the usurper will not be able to commit the crimes it's committing now in the region," said Pezeshkian.

"No evil (country) has the courage to even harbour the idea of invading our soil in their mind," Pezeshkian added.