WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to seek second term

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the seventh Director-General of the WTO, announced her candidacy for a new term on Monday (Sep. 16).

The former Nigerian finance minister told Reuters news agency she hopes to complete "unfinished business" from her first mandate.

Her term of office will expire on Aug. 31, 2025. Some analysts believe her early bid is meant to secure her second term ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in November.

Now 70, Okonjo-Iweala made history by becoming the first female and African chief of the international body three years ago.

By tradition, the WTO chooses its director general by consensus, with all 165 members having to approve a candidate.

However, some members wield considerable influence over the final decision. In 2021 for example, the US administration, under Donald Trump, temporarily blocked the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

When Joe Biden was elected, she secure the position.

Last July, African nations at the WTO proposed her name for second term.

The WTO operates the global system of trade rules.