Ethiopian Airlines announces direct Addis Ababa - Conakry flights

Ethiopian Airlines will fly to/from, the capital of Guinea.

For the first time, flights will operate non-stop to/from Addis Ababa and extend to teh West African capital Conakry.

Reports hint at least 3 weekly nonstop services with the 787-8 Dreamliner starting November 30.

Due to the length of haul, travel time is estimated around 9 hrs 5 mins, the flights will arrive in Guinea in the afternoon and leave the next day in the morning.

The current rehabilitation of regional airports seems to be a prelude to a revival of air traffic in Guinea.

There is also news in neighbouring Liberia.

Flights to the capital are back after last seeing Ethiopian in 2010.

This means Ethiopian Airlines flights will no longer stop in Ouagadougou but switch to Monrovia instead.

The Star Allianc e carrier flies to over 50 African cities.