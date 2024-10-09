Welcome to Africanews

Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight, forcing emergency landing

FILE - Turkish Airlines airplanes are parked at Ataturk International Airport, in Istanbul, Friday, April 5, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Turkey

A Turkish Airlines flight en route from Seattle to Istanbul was forced to make an emergency landing in New York after one of the pilots collapsed mid-flight, the airline confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly after the flight departed from Seattle on Tuesday evening. Despite immediate efforts to administer first aid, the 59-year-old pilot passed away before the plane could land, according to a statement from Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun, shared on social media.

The Airbus A350, operating as flight TK204, was diverted to New York by the co-pilot and remaining flight crew. The pilot had been with the airline since 2007 and had recently passed a routine medical examination in March, which showed no health concerns.

