Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight, forcing emergency landing

A Turkish Airlines flight en route from Seattle to Istanbul was forced to make an emergency landing in New York after one of the pilots collapsed mid-flight, the airline confirmed on Wednesday.
The incident occurred shortly after the flight departed from Seattle on Tuesday evening. Despite immediate efforts to administer first aid, the 59-year-old pilot passed away before the plane could land, according to a statement from Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun, shared on social media.
The Airbus A350, operating as flight TK204, was diverted to New York by the co-pilot and remaining flight crew. The pilot had been with the airline since 2007 and had recently passed a routine medical examination in March, which showed no health concerns.
