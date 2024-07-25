Eritrea to suspend all Ethiopian Airlines flights from September 30

Eritrean authorities have suspended all flights by Ethiopian Airlines to its airspace effective from September 30.

In a letter circulating online purportedly written by the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority, the Eritreans accused the airline of “consistent and persistent malicious trading practices [and] systemic and organized passengers’ luggage theft, pilferage, damage prolonged delays, and loss with no compensation in particular, coupled with unjustified and unwarranted price hikes and other irregularities witnessed.”

Ethiopian Airlines confirmed they received a notice from the Eritrean officials and have said they are seeking clarification, adding they are "committed to resolving any issues amicably and promptly."

The Eritreans say the suspension comes after repeated calls for the airline to rectify the issues cited.

They advised anyone planning to fly with Ethiopian Airlines to Eritrea to adjust their plans.

Turkish, Saudi and Egyptian airlines all have regular flights to Eritrea.

Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights to Asmara in July 2018, following the normalisation of relations between the two countries.

The state-owned airline is ranked the largest in Africa by revenue and profit by International Air Transport Association. It is also the continent's leading airline in terms of fleet and passengers.