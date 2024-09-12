The UN Security Council extends sanctions on Sudan until September 2025

The United Nations Security Council adopted a draft resolution on Wednesday that extends the sanctions on Sudan until September 2025.

"Renewing the sanctions measures will restrict the movement of arms into Darfur and sanction individuals and entities contributing to, or complicit in, destabilizing activities of Sudan. All of this is critical to helping end the escalating conflict, alleviate humanitarian catastrophe and put Sudan back on the path to stability and security. The United States remains committed to the Sudanese people and will continue to work closely with Sudan," said Robert A. Wood, Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations, United States

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a draft resolution today (11 Sep), extending the Sudan sanctions regime, including targeted sanctions such as asset freezes, travel bans, and an arms embargo, until 12 September 2025. The resolution is a technical rollover of measures previously renewed by resolution 2676 in March 2023.

Sudan's representative, Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed said, “there's irrefutable evidence that this war that we are experiencing is a result of the support of the UAE for militias that are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur."

To which the United Arab Emirates representative, Mohamed Abushahab answered, “I am compelled to participate in this meeting to respond to the baseless allegations made earlier this morning by the Sudanese representative," he added, "his claims are utterly false and are a cynical attempt to deflect attention from the failings of The Sudanese Armed Forces."