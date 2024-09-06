Mpox outbreak in South Kivu, DRC: Overwhelmed health centers and urgent need for vaccines

Inside a tent originally built to house cholera patients, hundreds of individuals infected with Mpox are now being treated. Doctors and nurses are at the forefront, working tirelessly to contain the spread and limit the chain of transmission.

This center has already recorded 800 Mpox cases, with 8 deaths, all children between the ages of 0 and 5, according to the medical director. On average, the facility receives 20 patients per day, but the space allocated for treatment is already full. With no other options, some patients are being treated on the floor. The medical director describes the situation as dire and stresses that vaccination is the only way to effectively combat the outbreak.

Dr. Musole Mulambamumba Robert, Medical Director of Kavumu Hospital, explains:

“We have already recorded 8 deaths among the 800 cases we have at the hospital. We believe that once the vaccine is distributed, it can help stop the spread of this epidemic.”

South Kivu: Epicenter of the Mpox Outbreak in DRC

The South Kivu Province is the epicenter of this deadly disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Out of the 34 health zones in the province, 29 are already affected. However, interventions have only reached 10 zones due to limited resources, even as the numbers continue to rise. Nearly 5,000 cases have been reported, with 31 deaths across the province.

Chanceline Cidoro, a Mpox patient, shares her experience:

“Since I contracted this disease, it’s started to heal, and I feel a little better. I couldn’t eat before, but since I started taking the medication, I feel cured in my throat. Now, only the lesions on my legs remain.”

Fear of Further Spread and Lack of Public Compliance

There is widespread concern about the further spread of Mpox, as the public is not adhering to preventive measures, such as regular handwashing and avoiding physical contact, including sexual relations.

To combat the outbreak, the first shipment of medicines donated by the World Bank has arrived in Bukavu. These drugs will support the treatment efforts in all affected health zones across the province of South Kivu.

The Vice-Governor of South Kivu, Jean-Jacques Elakano, presided over the ceremony for receiving these medical supplies at the Karhale Regional Distribution Center. Alongside health sector partners, including the World Bank, he emphasized that this donation marks an important step in the collective response to the epidemic.

Vice-Governor Elakano urged the public to adopt preventive measures:

“I urge you to follow preventive guidelines: avoid close physical contact, wash your hands regularly with soap, or use hand sanitizer. Above all, ensure food is prepared and cooked thoroughly.”

All stakeholders have pledged to coordinate their efforts and use the medications wisely, aiming to treat over 80% of the current patient load, as more than 5,000 cases have already been recorded.