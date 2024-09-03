Music festival Woodstower pulled out all the stops for its 25th edition held in Miribel, south-eastern France near the city of Lyon.

For 4 days, festival revellers could listen to their favourite rap and electro artists.

French-speaking rap who headlined the festival include stars Booba or S. Pri Noir.

"I'm super happy to be here, particularly to be in Lyon. It gives so much joy to see the people who've listened since the start," S. Pri Noir told Africanews.

"I always say that what I prefer is performing."

Born Malick Mendosa and of Senegalese heritage, the journey of S. Pri Noir started in 2008. He steadily grew in popularity to become the first French rapper to be the face of luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent.

And ten years later, dropped his first album titled "Masque Blanc" which translates as White Mask.

It is named after a book by anticolonial figure Frantz Fanon which is centred around the after-effect of colonization.

The 22-track album obtained the gold disc award. S Pri Noir notably featured Senegalese Mbalax artist Viviane Chidid on his "Seck" track. The track is a tribute to his late mother.

The 38-year-old, released last December a documentary recounting his quest on the land of his ancestors. The piece titled L'Inclassable also serves as a making of of Esprit' Noir's latest album "Cour des Miracles".

His public at the Woods tower festival was thrilled. The festival ended on September 1st.

S. Pri Noir will perform on September 19 at the Olympia in Paris.