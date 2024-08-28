Pope Francis slams those who turn their backs on migrants, says not helping them is a 'grave sin'

During his weekly audience in St Peter's Square, Pope Francis was highly critical of those, who, he said, 'work systematically and by all means to repel migrants'. Referring to the Mediterranean Sea as a 'graveyard', the Pontiff said that many of those who lost their lives trying to cross could have been saved.

Over the course of his 11-year papacy, the Pope has been vocal about the treatment of migrants, and has been to the Italian island of Lampedusa where scores have arrived after making the perilous journey from North Africa.

His comments come as Italy's government intensifies its crackdown on boats rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean. This week, it detained Médecins Sans Frontières' ship, Geo Barents; the humanitarian organisation denounced the move as an 'inhumane decision'.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, the Mediterranean crossing is the most dangerous journey for migrants, with more than 3000 deaths and disappearances last year.