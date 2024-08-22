Welcome to Africanews

Sudan: WFP and IOM aid trucks enter Sudan from Chad

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sudan

On Thursday (Aug. 22), trucks carrying vital food supplies crossed the Adre border between Chad and Sudan for the first time since February.

Their load includes sorghum, oil and rice, according to the UN, and is destined to over 12,000 people who are at risk of famine in the Kereneik area of West Darfur.

The delivery comes as war-torn Sudan grapples with heavy rains.

“This is very good news because this corridor is the easiest and the fastest for humanitarian aid to reach populations in critical need in Darfur,” Sylvain Natural from the World Food Program (WFP) said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday that 131 trucks carrying food and non-food relief supplies were cleared to go through the border.

The border was closed earlier this year for security reasons. The Sudanese armed forces cited concerns that it was being used to supply weapons to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Additional sources • OCHA

