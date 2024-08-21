Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Situation in Libya “has deteriorated quite rapidly” - UN top official

Stephanie Koury, United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), on Aug. 20, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared / UNTV via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

UN Security Council

The United Nations top official in Libya told the Security Council Tuesday (Aug. 20) that the recent situation in the Maghreb country has complicated efforts for a negotiated political solution.

“Over the past two months, the situation in Libya has deteriorated quite rapidly in terms of political, economic, and security stability. Unilateral acts by Libyan political, military, and security actors have increased tension, further entrenched institutional and political divisions and complicated efforts for a negotiated solution.”

Libyan Ambassador Taher Al-Sunni for his part told the Council that “the solution, the only possible solution for Libya involves putting an end to divisions and to remedy the precarity of institutions through free, transparent and inclusive elections.”

READ ALSO: Libya’s powerful central bank governor sacked

Recent events likely to inflame tensions in the divided nation include the disuted sacking of the central bank governor.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..