Situation in Libya “has deteriorated quite rapidly” - UN top official

UN Security Council
The United Nations top official in Libya told the Security Council Tuesday (Aug. 20) that the recent situation in the Maghreb country has complicated efforts for a negotiated political solution.
“Over the past two months, the situation in Libya has deteriorated quite rapidly in terms of political, economic, and security stability. Unilateral acts by Libyan political, military, and security actors have increased tension, further entrenched institutional and political divisions and complicated efforts for a negotiated solution.”
Libyan Ambassador Taher Al-Sunni for his part told the Council that “the solution, the only possible solution for Libya involves putting an end to divisions and to remedy the precarity of institutions through free, transparent and inclusive elections.”
Recent events likely to inflame tensions in the divided nation include the disuted sacking of the central bank governor.
