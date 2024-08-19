Welcome to Africanews

Thierry Henry steps down as France under-21 coach after Olympic silver medal

By Rédaction Africanews

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry has resigned as the coach of France's Under-21 team after leading the squad to an Olympic silver medal in Paris earlier this month.

The 47-year-old, who was under contract until next summer, decided to step down after just one year in the role.

Henry considers winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games for his country one of the greatest achievements of his life.

He is deeply thankful to the federation, the players, the staff, and the supporters who made the experience possible.

Before taking on the France Under-21 position, Henry served as an assistant coach for Belgium and held managerial roles at Monaco and Major League Soccer's Montreal Impact.

