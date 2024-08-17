Burundi: Thousands of Pilgrims Gather at Mugera Marian Shrine

In Burundi, thousands of Christians flocked on Thursday to the Mugera Marian Shrine, located in the center of the country, over 150 kilometers from Bujumbura, to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption, one of the major holidays in the Catholic Church. In addition to being a tourist destination, the site holds cultural significance, as explained by Father Venant Mpozako, the rector of the shrine.

"This mountain has always been considered sacred, even before evangelization. It was regarded as sacred because it was a royal domain, with its own gods, who were seen as sorcerers. When I warn the faithful to beware of sorcery, they sometimes mock me because it's ingrained in the culture. The king always consulted the gods of Mugera," said Father Mpozako.

As Burundi heads toward the 2025 elections, some pilgrims came to pray for a peaceful process. Ferdinand Manirakiza, a regular visitor who walked over 70 kilometers to the shrine, shared his intentions: "I came to pray for my family, other families, and for my country, Burundi, especially as the elections approach, so they may proceed smoothly and without conflict."

Alongside Burundian Christians, Congolese pilgrims also made the journey. The Pilgrims of Hope from Kisangani had a special message for the Virgin Mary. Father Trésor, a Congolese pilgrim, expressed their plea: "The Pilgrims of Hope in the Archdiocese of Kisangani, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, ask for God's mercy for their country through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, our Mother and the Mother of the Church, our Lady of the Assumption, to spare their country from war, especially in the East."

High-ranking officials from Burundi, including President Evariste Ndayishimiye and his wife, also attended the pilgrimage at Mugera.

The Mugera Marian Shrine was consecrated on August 15, 1961, in the presence of Prince Louis Rwagasore, a hero of Burundi's independence, and four Catholic bishops from Burundi. Every August 15th, the shrine receives around 200,000 pilgrims.