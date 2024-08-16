Egypt’s foreign minister calls for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip

Egypt’s foreign minister said Friday that an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip is needed to stop an escalation that could push the region into a wider war.

Badr Abdelaty’s comments in Beirut came as officials from Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the U.S. held talks in the Qatari capital of Doha in an attempt to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Tension has been rising in the Middle East following the killing of a top military official of the militant Hezbollah group in Beirut and of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran and Hezbollah blamed Israel for Haniyeh's death and have vowed to retaliate.

"An immediate cease-fire must be reached in the Gaza Strip so that we stop the escalation," Abdelaty said.

Abdelaty spoke at a news conference after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key ally of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and its allies in the region, mainly Houthi rebels in Yemen, have said they will stop attacking Israel once it ends its offensive in Gaza.

Internationally mediated cease-fire talks in Qatar are expected to enter their second day Friday in an effort to prevent the war in Gaza from spreading into a wider regional conflict.