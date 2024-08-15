WHO warns of cholera resurgence in many countries globally

An accumulative total of 307 433 cholera cases and 2326 deaths were reported from 26 countries between January this year and July according to the World Health Organization.

According to WHO, the Eastern Mediterranean Region recorded the highest numbers, followed by the African Region, the South-East Asia Region, the Region of the Americas, and the European Region.

The cholera response is facing significant challenges due to a severe shortage of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCV), with demand far exceeding supply. Since January 2023, 18 countries have requested 105 million doses, nearly double the 55 million doses produced during this period.

In January 2023, the World Health Organization classified the global cholera resurgence as a grade 3 emergency, its highest level for emergencies.

Given the increasing number of outbreaks, their geographic spread, and the ongoing vaccine and resource shortages, WHO continues to assess the global risk as very high, maintaining the grade 3 emergency status.

The WHO said warming temperatures that allow the cholera bacteria to live longer, has worsened outbreaks and led to the highest death rates in a decade.