Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egypt's el-Sissi hosts visiting Somali president, announces new defense agreement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday May 29, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Tingshu Wang/AP

By AP

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss countering terrorism and Somalia's security.

A military corporation protocol was signed between the two countries after discussions.

"I support your efforts in combating terrorism, securing the country, and ensuring its stability," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in a news briefing afterwards.

"One of the outcomes of today's meeting, of which I'm very proud and committed to, is the new defense agreement signed between Somalia and Egypt, in front of us today," Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud added.

On Monday, hundreds gathered at a Somalia beach hotel, the site of an attack claimed by al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate that left 37 people dead and dozens wounded, to condemn the violence and demand stronger security measures.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..