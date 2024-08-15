Egypt's el-Sissi hosts visiting Somali president, announces new defense agreement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss countering terrorism and Somalia's security.

A military corporation protocol was signed between the two countries after discussions.

"I support your efforts in combating terrorism, securing the country, and ensuring its stability," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in a news briefing afterwards.

"One of the outcomes of today's meeting, of which I'm very proud and committed to, is the new defense agreement signed between Somalia and Egypt, in front of us today," Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud added.

On Monday, hundreds gathered at a Somalia beach hotel, the site of an attack claimed by al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate that left 37 people dead and dozens wounded, to condemn the violence and demand stronger security measures.