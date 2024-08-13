Turkey hosts another round of talks to ease tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia

Turkey hosted a second round of talks on Monday between East African neighbours Ethiopia and Somalia to try and resolve a dispute over Ethiopia's deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland, officials said.

Tensions between the two African countries have simmered since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland in January, which Somalia denounced as infringing upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Under the deal, Somaliland would lease a 20-kilometer (12-mile) stretch of land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base. With a population estimated at over 120 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland’s independence. Somalia has said it’s prepared to go to war over it as it considers Somaliland part of its territory.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings in the Turkish capital of Ankara with his Ethiopian counterpart, Taye Atske Selassie, and Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, according to the ministry.

The two African delegations did not meet face-to-face but Turkish officials shuttled between the two sides in so-called proximity talks, officials said.

Last week, Fidan said he had proposed an arrangement that would ensure Ethiopia's sea access via Somalia. In return, Ethiopia would acknowledge Somalia's territorial integrity and political sovereignty, he said.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is vying for increased influence of Turkey in Africa, held separate phone calls with the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia, encouraging a peaceful resolution, his office said.

Turkey also hosted the first round of talks, in July, also involving separate meetings with Fidan. The second round of talks were initially scheduled for September but were brought forward following Fidan’s visit to Ethiopia earlier this month.

Turkey has forged close ties with Somalia, and recently signed deals toward cooperation in defense and oil and gas exploration. It also has economic and trade ties with Ethiopia.