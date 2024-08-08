Outrage in Tanzania over viral gang rape video

Tanzanian authorities have initiated an investigation following the widespread circulation of a video allegedly showing a gang rape, which has sparked nationwide outrage. Local media have reported that arrests have already been made.

The disturbing footage, featuring a young woman assaulted by multiple men, began to surface online on Sunday. Human rights organizations have been calling for swift action from the authorities.

In a statement, the police confirmed that their investigation is "progressing well," but did not confirm any arrests. They assured the public that more detailed information will be released once the legal process is complete and urged everyone to remain calm.

Authorities also requested the public to be cautious about sharing content online, emphasizing the importance of protecting the victim and her family from further harm.

According to reports, Home Affairs Minister Hamad Masauni confirmed that some suspects have been apprehended but did not provide specific details.

The incident was first brought to the public's attention by Boniface Jacob, the former mayor of Ubungo, a district in Dar es Salaam, on August 4 via a post on social media platform X. Jacob mentioned that the assault took place in another area of Dar es Salaam and alleged that the perpetrators might be linked to the Tanzanian military, though this has not been verified.

The Tanganyika Law Society condemned the incident, labeling it a severe breach of both legal and societal standards.

The Msichana Initiative, an organization focused on advocating for girls' rights in Tanzania, also called for decisive action against what they described as "brutal acts." They criticized the continued online sharing of the video, stating that it only adds to the humiliation of the victim.

The Legal and Human Rights Centre has urged President Samia Suluhu Hassan to publicly denounce the assault, warning that failure to address such issues could lead to their increase under the guise of authority abuse.

This incident is not isolated, as in 2019, several men were arrested in northeastern Tanzania following a series of gang rapes, according to local reports.