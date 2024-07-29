Welcome to Africanews

Fears of a full scale war as Israel, Hezbollah trade fire

Hezbollah fighters carry the coffins of their two comrades who were killed on Saturday by an Israeli airstrike during their funeral procession in Beirut, Sunday, July 28, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hussein Malla/Copyright 2024 The AP. All right reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Gaza attack

he Middle East is bracing for a potential flare-up in violence after Israeli authorities said a rocket from Lebanon struck a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children and teens in what the military called the deadliest attack on civilians since Oct. 7.

Saturday's strike raised fears of a broader regional war between Israel and Hezbollah, which in a rare move denied it was responsible.

The White House National Security Council said it was speaking with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts and working on a diplomatic solution to “end all attacks once and for all” in the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it struck a number of targets inside Lebanon overnight into Sunday, though their intensity was similar to months of cross-border fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah. Hezbollah said it also carried out strikes. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

