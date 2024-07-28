First inmates released from Kinshasa jail in a bid to ease overcrowding

At least 7,000 inmates are to be granted conditional release from the Makala Central Prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a bid to ease overcrowding at the facility.

Located in Kinshasa, it is the country’s largest jail, built for 1,500 inmates in 1957, but now holding more than 15,000 people, including children and women.

Conditions are notoriously bad at the prison with inmates crammed into cells, eating poorly, and some suffering from water and respiratory diseases.

The Justice Minister Constant Mutamba on Saturday approved the release of the first 421 people – and said prisoners will be released at a rate of 400 a week.

He said efforts are underway to reduce overcrowding in all Congolese prison and said a commission was set up to examine the cases of prisoners eligible for conditional release.

Mutamba also ordered the release of those who are sick and minors from Makala Central Prison and has forbidden the admission of new inmates.

The aim is to halve the number of prisoners at the facility.