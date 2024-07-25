Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia mudslide death toll rises to 257

A woman cries as hundreds of people gather at the site of a mudslide in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district, Gofa Zone, southern Ethiopia, on July 22, 2024.   -  
Isayas Churga/Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department
By Rédaction Africanews

and OCHA

Ethiopia

The death toll from the three successive landslide incidents in the South Ethiopia region has risen to 257 as of Wednesday (Jul. 24), according to local authorities.

On the previous day, 157 people were confirmed dead.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the government is finalizing an evacuation plan.

More than 15,000 affected people need to be evacuated. Amongst them are at least 1,320 children under 5 and 5,293 pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The Ethiopian Red Cross arrived in the area on July 23rd, with four trucks of life-saving supplies.

The Regional Health Bureau has deployed two cars and medical supplies to the scene.

Agencies are allocating financial and in-kind resources for the emergency response.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with the support from the Ethiopian Red Cross Society

It is feared that the death toll could rise to up to 500 people OCHA said citing local authories.

The landslides occurred following heavy rains on July 21st and 22nd.

