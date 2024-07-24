Rescue efforts ongoing after Southern Ethiopia's deadly mudslide

The search for survivors of a mudslide that claimed the lives of at least 229 people in southern Ethiopia continued on Tuesday.

The death toll, which increased significantly from the initial count of 55, included many individuals who attempted to rescue survivors, according to local authorities.

The disaster in Ethiopia's remote Kencho Shacha Gozdi district was triggered by heavy rain.

Young children and pregnant women were among the victims, with at least five people being rescued alive, said Dagmawi Ayele, a local administrator.

Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, shared his heartfelt condolences for the devastating loss on Facebook and declared the activation of the federal disaster prevention task force to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

The exact number of people still missing is not yet known.

On Monday, numerous victims were laid to rest while rescue teams combed the rugged terrain for survivors of a previous mudslide.

Search efforts were ongoing in the area, as stated by authorities of the communications office in Gofa Zone, the administrative area where the mudslides occurred.

Markos Melese, the director of the disaster response agency in Gofa Zone, reported that many rescuers are still unaccounted for.

Amidst the rescue efforts, some women cried out as they watched rescuers use shovels to clear through the thick mud.

Landslides are a common occurrence during Ethiopia's rainy season, which began in July and is expected to continue until mid-September.