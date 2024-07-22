Mosques destroyed and water scarcity sffect Gaza worship

The severe water crisis in the Gaza Strip, coupled with the destruction of numerous mosques during the Israel-Hamas war, has made it challenging for residents to carry out Islamic prayers.

Gaza residents are now facing difficulties in finding water for ablution before prayers, and with many mosques destroyed, they have to travel long distances to makeshift prayer halls, often consisting of tents.

On Fridays, observant Muslims used to wake up early, shower, and walk to nearby mosques for prayers, but now they struggle due to the destruction of mosques.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, many mosques in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, primarily by Israeli airstrikes.

The scarcity of water in the area has led to long lines of people waiting to fill their containers.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has severely damaged the territory's capacity to provide clean water, worsening living conditions and increasing health risks for hundreds of thousands of people who lack proper shelter, food, and medicine, according to aid organizations.

The conflict in Gaza, initiated by Hamas' assault on southern Israel on October 7, has resulted in the deaths of over 38,600 individuals, as reported by the Health Ministry of the region.

The ministry's count does not differentiate between military personnel and civilians.

This conflict has led to a dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory, forcing the majority of its 2.3 million inhabitants to flee and causing widespread starvation.

In October, Hamas carried out an attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 individuals, the majority of whom were civilians.

Additionally, around 250 individuals were taken hostage by militants. Currently, approximately 120 hostages are still being held, with Israeli authorities estimating that about one-third of them have already lost their lives.