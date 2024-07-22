Harris praises Biden's 'unmatched' legacy in first public comments since Biden dropped out of race

In her first public remarks since President Joe Biden endorsed her to take over the 2024 White House campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris praised what she calls Joe Biden's “unmatched” legacy and said she is “deeply grateful for his service to our nation.”

"Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history.," Harris said to a crowd gathered on the White House South Lawn to celebrate student athletes"

"In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office," she added.

Biden's exit Sunday, prompted by Democratic worries over his fitness for office, was a seismic shift to the presidential contest that upended both major political parties' carefully honed plans for the 2024 race.

Aiming to put weeks of intraparty drama over Biden's candidacy behind them, prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders and political organizations quickly lined up behind Harris in the hours after Biden announced he was dropping his reelection campaign.

Biden's departure frees his delegates to vote for whomever they choose. Harris, whom Biden backed after ending his candidacy, is thus far the only declared candidate and was working to quickly secure endorsements from a majority of delegates.