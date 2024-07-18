Kenya's opposition group denies coalition talks with the government

Kenya's opposition coalition led by its veteran leader Raila Odinga has ruled out any possibility of a coalition with the government following the recent antitax protest that has led to at least 40 deaths.

This follows recent meetings between the government of President William Ruto's coalition OKA and Odinga's Azimio La Umoja coalition that began last year.

Protests began on June 18 calling for the sacking of Cabinet ministers over incompetence, corruption and displays of opulence while ordinary people suffered from a cost-of-living crisis.

Protesters stormed parliament on June 25 after legislators passed a finance bill that would raise taxes. Police opened fire, killing several people.

Odinga on the other hand has been on record calling for a dialogue among different stakeholders including the protesting youths who have branded themselves as Gen-Z.

The youth later dismissed Odinga and President Ruto over talks saying they were not catering to their interest but rather on behalf of the ruling class.

The group is now calling on President Ruto to resign.

Meanwhile, Kenya's police have banned further protests, especially in the Nairobi central business district claiming that the groups lack organization since they lack a working structure and a leader.