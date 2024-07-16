Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

UEFA Euro 2024 Champion Spain: victory parade in Madrid

Spain's Dani Olmo holds the trophy during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid, Monday, July 15, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrea Comas/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Spain

The Spanish national football team celebrated their UEFA Euro 2024 victory in Madrid.

After landing, Coach Luis de la Fuente's team met with Spain's prime minister and then paraded through central Madrid.

Spain secured a 2-1 victory over England in the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal four minutes from time, after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams' opening goal thus sealing Spain's fourth Euro title.

La Roja completed a flawless tournament by defeating England, emerging victorious in all seven matches, which included wins against Germany, Italy, and France.

Midfielder Rodri was named player of the tournament, and winger Lamine Yamal best young player.

Additional sources • Other agencies

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..