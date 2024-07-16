UEFA Euro 2024 Champion Spain: victory parade in Madrid

with AP
Spain
The Spanish national football team celebrated their UEFA Euro 2024 victory in Madrid.
After landing, Coach Luis de la Fuente's team met with Spain's prime minister and then paraded through central Madrid.
Spain secured a 2-1 victory over England in the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.
Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal four minutes from time, after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams' opening goal thus sealing Spain's fourth Euro title.
La Roja completed a flawless tournament by defeating England, emerging victorious in all seven matches, which included wins against Germany, Italy, and France.
Midfielder Rodri was named player of the tournament, and winger Lamine Yamal best young player.
