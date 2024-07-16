30-day custody for Kenyan man accused of killing 42 women

In Kenya, a judge has decided that a man who allegedly admitted to killing and dismembering 42 women between 2022 and 2024, beginning with his wife, must remain in custody for 30 days as the investigation continues.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, was described by police as a "vampire and a psychopath" and was arrested after the discovery of mutilated bodies in a Nairobi garbage dump.

John Maina Ndegwa, defence lawyer said, "today, I am representing the respondent in the case, Collins."

A reporter inquired about the allegations made against him and Ndegwa retorted, "at this juncture, the essence of coming to court, the prosecution is seeking a miscellaneous application so as to extend the days in detention"

He appeared in court in the Kenyan capital, where the magistrate approved the police request for his detention.

Initial confusion arose when the suspect was brought to a court on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital, only to be told that it did not have the jurisdiction to hear the case. As a result, he was then transferred to the magistrate's court.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) in Kenya announced on Friday that it is investigating potential police involvement or failure to prevent the killings.

Over the weekend, tensions escalated at the crime scene as volunteers searched for more victims in the piles of rubbish, leading to officers using tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Rights groups frequently accuse Kenyan police of unlawful killings and running hit squads, with few facing justice.