Vote counting begins in Rwanda's presidential election

Vote counting has begun in Rwanda following the closure of polling stations on Monday in a presidential election poised to extend President Paul Kagame's long tenure.

Kagame, who has led the country since 1994, faced minimal opposition from Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana, who he overwhelmingly defeated in 2017.

Election authorities report that 9.5 million Rwandans are registered to vote out of a population of 14 million. Provisional results are expected later on Monday.

Kagame, who became president in 2000, has been both criticized as an authoritarian and lauded for Rwanda's growth post-genocide. In 2015, a referendum allowed him to potentially stay in power until 2034.

The election occurs amidst regional insecurity, particularly involving M23 rebels in eastern Congo, with allegations of Rwandan support. Rights groups have also raised concerns about Rwanda's restrictions on human rights and freedoms.

Key dates for election results include:

- July 15: Partial presidential election results

- July 16: Provisional parliamentary results

- By July 20: Provisional results for both presidential and parliamentary elections

- By July 27: Final results for both elections.