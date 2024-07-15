Argentina claims 16th Copa America Championship with 1-0 win over Colombia

Argentina clinched its second consecutive Copa America title by defeating Colombia 1-0 on Sunday night with Lautaro Martínez's 112th-minute goal, despite Lionel Messi's injury in the second half.

Messi suffered a non-contact injury in the 64th minute, but Martínez's goal, followed by a hug from the captain, secured Argentina's 16th Copa title.

The match, delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes due to crowd trouble at Hard Rock Stadium, marked Argentina's third consecutive major title win after the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup victories.

This achievement puts Argentina on par with Spain, who won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships surrounding the 2010 World Cup.

Argentina also ended Colombia's 28-game unbeaten streak, which dated back to a loss against the Albiceleste in February 2022.

Martínez, who came on in the 97th minute, scored the winning goal from Giovani Lo Celso's precise pass, beating goalkeeper Camilo Vargas with a right-footed shot from inside the penalty area.

This goal marked Martínez's 29th international goal and his fifth of the tournament.