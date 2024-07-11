Guinea-Bissau, China upgrade ties as presidents meet

Guinea-Bissau and China agreed Wednesday (Jul. 10) to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was hosted by his Chinese counterpart.

Xi called for bilateral efforts to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in education and youth for stronger people-to-people ties, adding that China will continue to offer government scholarships and training opportunities to help Guinea-Bissau train more talents needed for its national development.

Embalo hailed long-enduring ties.

"President Xi mentioned our national anthem just now, which we sing every day. It was written by our founding father and composed by a Chinese friend. This is something we will never forget. China has supported us before and after the founding of our country, and we have always stood together with China. China has not only helped Guinea-Bissau, but also helped the entire African continent."

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is an important platform for Chinese and African peoples to implement the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and promote common development, Xi said.

Recalling that China marked the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in Beijing two weeks ago, Xi said the next FOCAC summit is scheduled for this autumn in Beijing.

Mutual support and assistance between China and African countries are sincere, which is brotherhood featuring sincerity, amity and good faith and serves as a paradigm of solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, Xi said, calling on joint efforts to create a new era under the new circumstances.

After their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the leaders witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in various fields including the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the economic development, customs inspection and quarantine, geology and mining.

Embalo is on a 5-day state visit ending on July 13th.

